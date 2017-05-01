NOLA Craft Beer Experience – Get yours today!

Deal Highlights of the NOLA Craft Beer Experience Card

Enjoy Craft Beer at some of the best Craft beer breweries and pubs in the greater New Orleans area!

For $49 you get different Craft Beers at 10 locations! Two flights or equivalent of 40 oz at each participating brewery or pub, about $200 worth of Craft Beer!

Participating Breweries/Locations:

504 Craft Beer Reserve

3939 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119

We started with one goal in mind: Expand the craft beer culture throughout the Southeast

Our concept is simple: Give craft beer drinkers something they have desired for a long time – a single place to go for everything craft beer. We started by building the best selection of craft beer under one roof. Then, we added 6 tap handles so that beer lovers have an inexpensive ways to fill growlers with awesome brews. Finally, we decided that it’s time to change the way people buy beer. That’s why we made our entire store Mix & Match / Pick-6. Our job is to sell you great beer, not tell you how to buy it. Top it off with beer people to guide you in your selection, and you’ve got the only true craft beer store in New Orleans. So when you get here, have fun and go crazy because that’s what we are all about. Cheers!

Abita Brew Pub

72011 Holly St., Abita Springs, LA 70420

One popular gathering place in Abita is the Abita Brewpub, a full-service restaurant housed in the renovated building in which we brewed & bottled our beers until April 1994. The pub features handcrafted cypress window frames, a cypress and slate bar, and beaded wainscoting.

Visitors can sample our beers, ales and root beer at the tasting bar, purchase six packs or 1/2-gallon containers to go.

Sweeping views of the Tammany Trace hiking trail are visible from two separate dining rooms, one of which can be booked for private parties. Patrons seated in the main dining room can also view our original 15-barrel brew-house and speak directly to our brew pub brewers.

Bayou Beer Garden

326 N Jefferson Davis Pkwy, New Orleans, LA 70119

With a selection of over 180 beers to choose from and 24 rotating beer taps, BBG is a Mid-City favorite. Catch a game on the patio. The kitchen stays open late. And they are a great place to host your next party. Friendship. Love. Loyalty. BBG.

Brieux Carré Brewing Co.

2115 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116

Brieux Carré is made up of a couple of guys with a passion for all things beer. With a laissez faire approach to brewing, we like to embody the New Orleans spirit. We want our brews to be as weird and interesting as the city we live in. While we will always have a variety of brews on tap to suit every type of craft beer drinker, it’s our goal to challenge ourselves and bring new recipes to the taproom every week. Make sure to stop by!

Craft Beer Cellar

2801 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115

Craft Beer Cellar is a Family of Brick & Mortar Craft Beer Retail Stores. The New Orleans Craft Beer Cellar is run by three New Orleans brothers Pat, Matt, and Dave, and in true New Orleans fashion you might even see our Mama helping to run the store.

Our love for craft beer started when Dave’s best friend Joshua Ireland was getting ready to leave for an expat assignment in Germany. Dave and Josh embarked on a summer of exploring all the wonderful beers Germany had to offer from the delicious Hefeweizen to the crisp Kölsch. Not being content to just be confined to Germany, they both started exploring the budding craft beer scene of the early 2000’s.

We have a love for great beer. We want to share our passion for great beer with our fellow New Orleanians as well as our out of town guests. We are unique people, and we want to bring an amazing beer experience to the city we love

Beer Geeks Welcome! Amazing Beer, Hospitality, Education. Visit us to try a variety of craft beers and make your own 6-packs!

Crescent City Brewhouse

527 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70130

The Crescent City Brewhouse is one of New Orleans’ premier restaurants and the only French Quarter microbrewery.

The atmosphere at the Crescent City Brewhouse is warm, relaxed and festive with LIVE JAZZ performed nightly by local musicians … and monthly exhibits of local art to compliment your total Brewhouse experience!

We invite you to savor the food and the music as you enjoy the brew and the view — and see how you can add French Quarter flair to your next special event at the Crescent City Brewhouse!

Gnarly Barley

1709 Corbin Road, Hammond, LA 70403

At Gnarly Barley we aim to create a diverse and unique selection of brews by borrowing techniques and recipes from brewers across the world. This is achieved by blending the old-world approach with the countless combinations of fresh quality ingredients available to the modern brewer. Our beers are not crafted based on specific style guidelines, but are created by allowing the ingredients to speak to us. The possibilities are endless.

Parleaux Beer Lab

634 Lesseps St, New Orleans, LA 70117

Parleaux Beer Lab is a destination neighborhood taproom and micro-brewery located in the Bywater community in New Orleans.

We are committed to crafting high quality, small batch, locally produced beers inspired by imaginative and unexpected interpretations of iconic beer styles.

In every aspect of the brewery, we channel the funky spirit of creativity, innovation, and playfulness of New Orleans by creating a flavorful, unique, craft beer experience in a welcoming, family-friendly neighborhood setting for all walks of NOLA life. Cheers Y’all!

Port Orleans Brewing Co.

4124 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70115

At Port Orleans Brewing Company, we create beers that are balanced, flavorful and drinkable. We aim to have you enjoy our beers in a three-pint session, because you’ll want another after rounds one and two. Brewed below sea level, Port Orleans is committed to New Orleans tradition as a proud member of the local brewing community.

Royal Brewery New Orleans

7366 Townsend Pl, Building B, New Orleans, LA 70126

Our story begins in the mid-1990’s when Raymond Pumilia, working from his first art studio in the New Orleans Central Business District began brewing on a large kitchen stove in the studio after a friend gave him a brewing kit.

Raymond continued to brew off and on as a hobby over the next 15 years while continuing his career in commercial photography, film and television in the roles of Lead, Set Decorating, Art Direction and Production Design. In a conversation with a close friend in a bar one night discussing their futures, Raymond was asked what was next professionally for him. He responded with, “I’m going to open a brewery.”

After identifying several locations, in November 2015, Raymond and his wife Mandy settled on a location in New Orleans East near the Lakefront Airport where their architect was also working on plans for the South Shore Harbor. The Pumilias refer to the area as the Beverage and Yeast Belt of New Orleans and are excited to add Royal Brewery New Orleans to complete both belts of commerce.

Royal Brewery’s build-out was completed in March 2017 and the brewery opened in May 2018 launching their first craft beer — Culicidae Ale — (koo-lis-a-dye). Royal Brewery will celebrate their first anniversary in May 2018 with six craft beers on tap and their handmade ginger ale. Call the brewery to schedule a brewery tour or special event and watch for their live music and event schedule on their website.

Restrictions

Card is valid for two (2) flights or equivalent to 40 oz at each participating brewery location.

Must be 21 or older to purchase a Nola Craft Beer Card.

Must mention card when ordering.

Does not include gratuity.

Not valid with other discounts/promotions.

Beer poured at discretion of the brewery/location.

Limit 1 card per household.

Card has No Cash Value.

Card will expire on 05/31/2020.

Other Restrictions may apply.

Offer subject to change without notice.

