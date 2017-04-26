Audubon Zoo welcomes newborn colobus monkey

NEW ORLEANS — Habari, the colobus monkey born at Audubon Zoo three years ago, has a new baby sister.

Ua, which means “flower’’ in Swahili, greeted the world on March 17. The new arrival is the second offspring of Mandeesa (mother) and Kivuli (father).

“The whole family is pitching in to help Mandeesa raise the newborn, which is a learning experience for big sister Habari as she builds skills for her own possible offspring in the future,” said Courtney Eparvier, Curator of Primates and Sea Lions at Audubon Zoo. “This collaborative rearing effort – called alloparenting or allomothering – is natural behavior for the female colobus.”