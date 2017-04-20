NOLA Flavor with Vessel NOLA

Posted 6:10 AM, April 20, 2017, by , Updated at 12:01PM, February 8, 2019

Vessel NOLA

  • Address
    • 3835 Iberville St.
    • New Orleans, LA 70119
  • Phone
    • 504-603-2775
  • Email
    • info@vesselnola.com
  • Hours
    • Dinner Hours
      • Daily: 5:30pm - 10pm
    • Snack Hours
      • Daily: 4pm - 10pm
    • Brunch Hours
      • Sunday: 10:30am - 2pm
    • Bar Hours
      • Daily: 4pm - til
  • Menu
  • vesselnola.com

*********

Spicy Garlic Dill Pickles

Ingredients:

  • 11 lb pickling cucumbers
  • 1 c champagne vinegar
  • 1 c seasoned rice wine vinegar
  • 22 bay leaves
  • 50 g black peppercorns
  • 10 g star anise
  • 20 g coriander
  • 5 g allspice
  • 5 g cloves
  • 10 g yellow mustard
  • 10 g brown mustard
  • 1.5 c salt
  • 2 oz fresh dill
  • 2 heads garlic
  • 2 onions
  • 1 lb fresno chilis

Instructions:

  • Salt cucumbers overnight.
  • Simmer liquids and spices (not the dill) for 30 minutes, cool.
  • Sanitize all tools and cambros.
  • Julienne the onions.
  • Half the chilis.
  • Remove core from garlic cloves.
  • Layer vegetables and dill in cambro.
  • Pour cooled liquid with spices over the vegetables.  Place another cambro on top and weigh it down to submerge the vegetables.
  • Allow to sit at room temperature for 2 or 3 weeks.  Portion and vacuum seal.

 

 

