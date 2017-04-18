Coast Guard medivacs 60-year-old man from barge in the Atchafalaya Bay
NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard evacuated a 60-year-old man from a barge just south of the Atchafalaya Bay this morning.
The barge Pacific Shore sent out a call for an emergency medivac around 5:20 a.m. this morning indicating a crew member was suffering from “stroke-like symptoms,” according to the Coast Guard.
Shortly after, an aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin took off, arriving on the scene at 7:17 a.m.
The crew member was transported to West Jefferson Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, according to the Coast Guard.
29.951066 -90.071532