Coast Guard medivacs 60-year-old man from barge in the Atchafalaya Bay

Posted 11:53 AM, April 18, 2017, by
NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard evacuated a 60-year-old man from a barge just south of the Atchafalaya Bay this morning.

The barge Pacific Shore sent out a call for an emergency medivac around 5:20 a.m. this morning indicating a crew member was suffering from “stroke-like symptoms,” according to the Coast Guard.

Shortly after, an aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin took off, arriving on the scene at 7:17 a.m.

The crew member was transported to West Jefferson Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, according to the Coast Guard.

