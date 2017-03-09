NOLA Flavor with Lula Restaurant Distillery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lula Restaurant Distillery

"In the heart of New Orleans, expertly crafted food, spirits and cocktails come together in a unique privately owned micro-distillery and restaurant. We are quintessentially southern with a distinct Louisiana influence. We are Lula Restaurant-Distillery. As the first and only restaurant-distillery in New Orleans, Louisiana and in the Southeast US, we promise to offer you an incredible experience in the shadows of our copper still and along the historic streetcar line of St. Charles Avenue." - lulanola.com

Address 1532 St. Charles Ave. New Orleans, LA 70130

Hours Sunday-Tuesday: 11am-10pm Wednesday-Saturday: 11am-11pm

Phone 504-267-7624

Lula Menu Lunch and Dinner

*****

Hot Garlic Sauce

Yields 2 cups

Ingredients:

10 Garlic Cloves

6 tsp. Fresh Parsley

1 tsp. Cayenne

1 oz. Melted Unsalted Butter

12 oz. Crystal Hot Sauce

3 oz. Vegetable oil

Instructions:

Place garlic in blender until it is chopped roughly; do not purée. Add remaining ingredients to blender and blend until sauce has a velvety texture.

*****

Hot Garlic Shrimp

Ingredients:

5 Gulf Shrimp U10

1.5 cups of Hot Garlic sauce (See above)

3 Ounces of Cooked French Fries

1 Ounce of Green Onions for Garnish

Instructions:

Add olive oil to a pan allowing the oil to get hot. Add the shrimp to the pan and sauté until they are almost done, add Hot Garlic Sauce and reduce until shrimp is completely cooked. Place shrimp over French fries and allow the remaining sauce in the pan to simmer and thicken. Pour the sauce over the shrimp and fries and garnish with green onions. Enjoy.