Bus accident in St. Helena Parish injures 11 students

BATON ROUGE (WGNO) – A bus accident caused multiple injuries in St. Helena Parish this morning after a pickup truck veered into a school bus.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. in Hwy. 43 near Muse Road, about 45 miles north of Baton Rouge, according to WBRZ.

The bus, which was carrying around 40 students, suffered extensive damage along the driver’s side after the truck slammed into it.

The driver of the truck was cited for careless operation and passing in a no-passing zone, according to WBRZ.

Twenty-one people were taken to North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond for treatment, and initial reports indicate the bus driver and 11 students suffered minor to moderate injuries, according to WBRZ.