Where do you get the best cup of coffee in the air? Five airlines serve up a real jolt of java

Posted 10:11 AM, February 10, 2017, by , Updated at 10:17AM, February 10, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - According to the website, Tastingtable.com, five airlines are serving really good coffee.

One of them is Southwest Airlines.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood took a flight to find out what's in Southwest's hot, steaming cups.

It's actually coffee roasted right in Louisiana. It's one of America's oldest brews. It's Community Coffee.

And passengers love it.

And the flavor gets even richer.  For every pound of Community Coffee served, Southwest Airlines and Community Coffee give money to Mexican coffee growers for them to educate their kids.

Now, that's the perfect blend!

 

 