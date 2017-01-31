King Cake of the Day: Marguerite Cakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) - Leading up to Mardi Gras, we're showing you all the King Cake hotspots and it's up to you to choose the best one!

Today's King Cake of the Day is from Marguerite's Bakery in Metairie. When she first started, Marguerite baked them out of her house.

Now, there are more than 40 flavors to choose from when you stop by the bakery on West Esplanade Avenue, including the "Zulu" with coconut on top and the brownie delight.

Marguerite's secret to a traditional king cake is all in the twist - not the braid. She says she twists her king cakes instead of braiding them because that causes them to "rise up higher."

The king cakes are topped with Marguerite's famous almond icing.

For more info, click here.