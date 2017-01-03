× Drew Brees expands restaurant portfolio with up to 69 Dunkin’ Donuts

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Saints quarterback Drew Brees is expanding his restaurant empire.

Dunkin’ Donuts announced today that Brees has partnered with Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee Vik Patel to to develop up to 69 new Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Monroe and Alexandria.

The first location under the new partnership is set to open in 2017, and the group will also co-own five existing Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in Louisiana.

Bourbon Street Donuts, LLC is led by Vik Patel, the CEO of Tampa-based Purple Square Management Co. Patel has been a Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee for 10 years and currently operates 46 restaurants in Alabama, Florida and Louisiana.

Brees and former New York Giants offensive lineman and current FOX Sports broadcaster David Diehl are also partners at Bourbon Street Donuts, LLC.

“As Dunkin’ Donuts franchisees we are committed to growing the brand in Louisiana and playing an important role in the daily lives of people who live, work and visit here,” said Patel. “Drew has proven his commitment to New Orleans – both on and off the field – and we couldn’t ask for a better partner to help expand Dunkin’ Donuts’ presence in Louisiana. We’re excited to open our first few restaurants under this partnership next year, and developing even more restaurants over the long-term.”

Currently, there are a dozen Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants located throughout Louisiana, and the company is continuing to grow the brand throughout the Southeast.

Dunkin’ Donuts is known for their donuts, other sweet treats and wide variety of coffee drinks.

Brees is already heavily invested in other restaurant franchises, including Jimmy John’s, Walk-On’s and Happy’s Irish Pub.