Cookin’ with Nino: Cowboy Caviar

Posted 10:44 AM, December 30, 2016, by , Updated at 12:00PM, December 30, 2016
Cowboy Caviar

Makes 16 Servings

Ingredients:

  • 3 15oz cans black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed
  • 1 large Vidalia or yellow onion, small dice
  • 2 red bell peppers, small dice
  • 4 ribs celery, small dice
  • 2 Tbs cilantro, rough chopped

Instructions:

Toss the above ingredients with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette (recipe below) and chill overnight.  May be served cold or at room temperature.

*****

Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup lime juice, freshly squeezed
  • 2 Tbs honey
  • 2 fresh jalapeno peppers, seeded and minced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup cilantro, loosely packed
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 1/2 tsp cumin
  • 1/2 cup canola oil

Instructions:

Place all ingredients, except canola oil, in blender or food processor.  While blending, slowly add oil to emulsify.  Taste and adjust seasoning as necessary.

