NOLA’s Mr. Christmas Vince Vance

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Christmas in New Orleans is just not Christmas without the effervescent Vince Vance.

Vince will live forever in Christmas lore for his song, "All I Want For Christmas is You", written by Vance and Troy Powers. The song was released over 25 years ago.

"I was saying a prayer, 'I said Dear Lord, I'm trying write this song it's got Christ in there for you up there, I want to dedicate this to you, and I'm hoping that everybody will feel what I feel in my heart at Christmas time," recalled Vance.

We recently got a chance to sit down and talk about his incredible career, and as electric as he can be on-stage, his musical influences were some of the giants of New Orleans music.

Says Vance, "Huey Piano Smith, Professor Longhair, and Fats Domino are probably the biggest."

Vance is a former music teacher, and with his trademark big personality and big hair, he has continued to bring New Orleans music around the world.

You might be surprised to know that his original band, The Valiants, were former waiters that came to him with a proposition,

According to Vance, "[They said] We wanna be musicians. We wanna play that stuff you're playing. I said really, I guess you asked the right guy I'm a high school band director and I can teach you from scratch. And I started Vince Vance and the Valiants with a bunch of waiters that I started from scratch"

So we've got Vince Vance to thank for The Valiants, an incredible career, and being Mr. Christmas in New Orleans.

Vince is once again ringing in the holidays this year at Deanie's with the Vince Vance Kids Holiday Singalong & Dance Party, a celebration he credits to Deanie's owner Barbara Chificci.

Rockin' Family Fun at

Deanie's with Vince Vance!

December 10, 11, 17 and 18 at 9AM at

Deanie's Seafood in the French Quarter

For tickets, click here.