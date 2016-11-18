Last Call: 5 things you may have missed on Nov. 18

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s getting late, and it’s almost time to close up for the evening. Here are some stories you might have missed today.

La. lawmakers celebrate birthday at Capitol with cake depicting woman’s body

Two New Orleans area state lawmakers are outraged over a birthday cake at the Capitol today.

Master P, Pelicans assistant coach team up for New Orleans mentoring program

There’s a new group in town to inspire kids in New Orleans.

Man jumps in bayou to evade arrest, swims back to shore when he hears gator warnings

A New Orleans man trying to evade authorities jumped into a bayou Thursday near Eden Isles.

Shooting in Harvey leaves one man dead

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Harvey that left one man dead shortly before noon today.

Harahan mayor vetoes law that would bring traffic cameras to town

Harahan Mayor Tina Miceli has vetoed an ordinance that would have brought traffic cameras to Harahan.