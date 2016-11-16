Love it, Like it, Hate it: Thanksgiving Breads & Rolls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Breads and rolls may not be the star of Thanksgiving, but they make an appearance on almost every dinner table throughout the holidays. And while simply our choice of bread certainly won’t make or break things, it can set the tone for a more healthful meal, and of course, every little bit helps! In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best + worst breads & rolls for holiday dinners!

LOVE IT!

Whole Foods Market Breads – in Bakery Department

WFM 100% whole grain breads include:

Whole Wheat Sourdough – Rustic Whole Wheat Bread – Whole Grain Oatmeal Bread – Sprouted Muesli Bread

LIKE IT!

Pillsbury Crescent Rolls – Original & Reduced Calorie

Made with white flour, vegetable shortening, sugar; only benefit is that they’re small & portion-controlled

“Reduced Calorie” has just 10 calories fewer than original

Original Crescent Roll: 100 calories – 210 mg sodium – 2 grams sat fat – 12 grams carbohydrate – 0 fiber

Sister Schubert’s Parker House Style Yeast Rolls

Made with white flour, sugar, eggs, butter; only benefit is that they’re small & portion-controlled

One Roll: 70 calories – 115 mg sodium – 1 gram sat fat – 10 grams carbohydrate – 0.5 grams fiber

Sister Schubert’s “Wheat” Dinner Yeast Rolls

1 st ingredient is in fact whole wheat flour, followed by white flour, sugar, eggs, oil, salt

ingredient is in fact whole wheat flour, followed by white flour, sugar, eggs, oil, salt At least contain some whole grain flour; also give impression of trying for healthier holiday fare

One Roll: 140 calories – 220 mg sodium – 1 gram sat fat – 22 grams carbohydrate – 1.5 grams fiber

Udi’s Gluten Free French Baguette

Made with brown rice flour, plus tapioca starch and white potato starch

At least contains some whole grain flour; also gives decent option for GF bread at Thanksgiving

Per half loaf: 140 calories – 340 mg sodium – 25 grams carbohydrate – 2 grams fiber

HATE IT!

Pepperidge Farm Garlic Bread | Five Cheese

Made with white flour, oil, salt, sugar; spread includes margarine, cheese, oil, and seasonings

Per 2 ¼” slice: 200 calories – 330 mg sodium – 20 grams carbohydrate - 1 gram fiber

Sister Schubert Clover Leaf Dinner Rolls

Made with white flour, sugar, eggs, butter

One Roll: 180 calories – 280 mg sodium – 1 gram sat fat – 30 grams carbohydrate – 1 gram fiber

