Love it, Like it, Hate it: Thanksgiving Breads & Rolls

Breads and rolls may not be the star of Thanksgiving, but they make an appearance on almost every dinner table throughout the holidays. And while simply our choice of bread certainly won’t make or break things, it can set the tone for a more healthful meal, and of course, every little bit helps! In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best + worst breads & rolls for holiday dinners!
LOVE IT!
Whole Foods Market Breads – in Bakery Department
WFM 100% whole grain breads include:
Whole Wheat Sourdough – Rustic Whole Wheat Bread – Whole Grain Oatmeal Bread – Sprouted Muesli Bread
LIKE IT!
Pillsbury Crescent Rolls – Original & Reduced Calorie
- Made with white flour, vegetable shortening, sugar; only benefit is that they’re small & portion-controlled
- “Reduced Calorie” has just 10 calories fewer than original
- Original Crescent Roll: 100 calories – 210 mg sodium – 2 grams sat fat – 12 grams carbohydrate – 0 fiber
Sister Schubert’s Parker House Style Yeast Rolls
- Made with white flour, sugar, eggs, butter; only benefit is that they’re small & portion-controlled
- One Roll: 70 calories – 115 mg sodium – 1 gram sat fat – 10 grams carbohydrate – 0.5 grams fiber
Sister Schubert’s “Wheat” Dinner Yeast Rolls
- 1st ingredient is in fact whole wheat flour, followed by white flour, sugar, eggs, oil, salt
- At least contain some whole grain flour; also give impression of trying for healthier holiday fare
- One Roll: 140 calories – 220 mg sodium – 1 gram sat fat – 22 grams carbohydrate – 1.5 grams fiber
Udi’s Gluten Free French Baguette
- Made with brown rice flour, plus tapioca starch and white potato starch
- At least contains some whole grain flour; also gives decent option for GF bread at Thanksgiving
- Per half loaf: 140 calories – 340 mg sodium – 25 grams carbohydrate – 2 grams fiber
HATE IT!
Pepperidge Farm Garlic Bread | Five Cheese
- Made with white flour, oil, salt, sugar; spread includes margarine, cheese, oil, and seasonings
- Per 2 ¼” slice: 200 calories – 330 mg sodium – 20 grams carbohydrate - 1 gram fiber
Sister Schubert Clover Leaf Dinner Rolls
- Made with white flour, sugar, eggs, butter
- One Roll: 180 calories – 280 mg sodium – 1 gram sat fat – 30 grams carbohydrate – 1 gram fiber
