× Shoplifter sought by NOPD in incident on General Meyer Avenue

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– An unidentified man took two six-packs of beer from a supermarket in the 3100 block of General Meyer Avenue Monday The NOPD is seeking assistance from the public in identifying and locating this individual.

At about 7:28 p.m., the man entered the USA Supermarket located at 3141 General Meyer Avenue and took possession of two six packs of beer, before exiting the business without paying for the items. The subject then entered an older-model green two-door Chevrolet truck and fled the location.

.Anyone with information regarding this subject or this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.