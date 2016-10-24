× 5 places to watch the World Series in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Local baseball fans will be flocking to watering holes across New Orleans as the World Series kicks off tomorrow night.

Long-suffering fans of the Chicago Cubs anxious to see the club claim the best of seven series for the first time since 1908 join Cleveland Indians devotees who haven’t seen their team win a World Series since 1948.

With high hopes all around, it pays to know in advance where to go to gather with friends to either watch the heavily favored Cubs roll to victory or root for the underdog Indians to engineer the ultimate October surprise.

Here are just a few places to watch the World Series:

Milan Lounge, 1312 Milan Street, Uptown

This neighborhood bar has been every Cubs fan’s home away from home for decades. You won’t find a more dedicated group of die-hard Cubs fans ready to “fly the W” anywhere in New Orleans.

Bruno’s Tavern, 7538 Maple Street, Uptown

The legendary Uptown bar has been serving drinks since 1934, and many will flow during the World Series this year.

American Sports Saloon, 1200 Decatur Street, French Quarter

The rowdy sports bar is expanding game offerings beyond the series by showing a Chicago Blackhawks match Monday night and the Cleveland Cavaliers game alongside Game 1 on Tuesday night.

Jimani Lounge and Restaurant, 141 Chartres Street, French Quarter

The off-the-beaten-path dive/sports bar breaks into its regular schedule of UFC fights for great sports matchups, and this World Series is definitely taking a prime seat.

Finn McCool’s Irish Pub, 3701 Banks Street, Mid City

A quintessential Irish watering hole, you can always find sports on at Finn’s, and the Cubs/Indians matchup will be no exception.

Where are you going to watch the World Series?