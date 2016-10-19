× Playboy names Compère Lapin one of the Top 10 bars in America

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Playboy has named Top Chef alumnus Nina Compton’s popular Central Business District bar Compère Lapin one of the Top 10 bars in America.

Located just off Poydras Street in the Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, Compère Lapin won high marks for its creative décor and tasty drink selection.

Citing the bar’s “classy brass accents and brick walls,” Playboy.com singles out Compère Lapin as a “must for discerning diners and drinkers.”

“St. Lucia native Nina Compton presides over the kitchen, and her Caribbean and Creole-inflected cooking is complemented by bright, refreshing cocktails including the Andromeda and the frozen Misty Slipper sangria (rum, rosé, brandy, melon, Amaro Montenegro, lychee) served at a blue-tiled bar that pops against a mosaic floor” that will make it easy to skip a night on Bourbon Street in favor of this much classier option, according to the website.

Two other New Orleans bars made Playboy’s list of the Top 50 Finalists, giving the Crescent City a great standing this year.

Freret Street newcomer Bar Francis received a nod for a great mix of cocktails and wine at a “NOLA neighborhood joint.” Revel Cafe & Bar on N. Carrollton also made the list for its dedication to timeless New Orleans libations.

Check out this profile we did on Nina Compton in June of 2015 as she was preparing to open Compère Lapin: