Dexter Allen convicted of murdering a Metairie man and his son during 2015 robbery

GRETNA, La. (WGNO) – 18-year-old Dexter Allen has been convicted by a jury of the the execution style murder of a Metairie father and son during an attempted robbery in their home in April of 2015.

According to the prosecution, Allen entered the home of 56-year-old David Pace just before midnight on April 22, 2015, and shot him in the head with a stolen shotgun, killing him instantly.

District Attorney Paul Connick Jr. said 25-year-old Nicholas Pence tried to come to the aid of his father and was forced by Allen to lay on the ground, where Allen shot him in the head as well.

David Pence’s wife was in bed sleeping at the time of the murders.

Her call to 911 was played at the trial.

Allen was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in the death of the Pences and 19 counts of simple burglary.

Because Dexter Allen was 17-years-old at the time of the killings, he can not receive a mandatory life sentence in prison.

Instead, it will be left up to Judge Ray Steib to decide if Allen will be sentenced to life, with the possibility of parole, which means that Allen could be eligible for parole after serving 35 years in prison.

A sentencing date for Dexter Allen has not yet been set.