Louisiana Purchase Kitchen, not your typical buffet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyone knows that folks love buffets. Whether it's the choices, or the order in which you eat (want to start with dessert first) knock yourself out, or the volume you wish to eat freedom is the driving force behind the buffet line. Louisiana Purchase Kitchen is a local buffet that has been serving up unique local favorites for nearly 30 years. Every day LPK serves more than a dozen family-style favorites. And each day will feature some Louisiana favorites. Dishes like red beans and rice, fried chicken, gumbo and a salad bar create a foundation for the buffet each day.

Owner, Nick Beazy tells us that a trip to LPK is like a trip to grandmas for lunch. They are family tested recipes Nick told us that the smothered cabbage is a recipe he grew up on. Now, I am not a big authority on smothered cabbage, but I enjoyed the serving I had. It was smooth with a salty zing. There were small pieces of pork mixed into the cabbage which helped to bring it a rich flavor. Pair it with some cornbread and you've got a really nice dish. But since it's a buffet we didn't stop there. We piled some fried fish, fried chicken, Oysters Bienville (in a casserole style) and crab cakes. That's right, each Friday the buffet has crab cakes or crab puffs as LPK refers to them. Just take a moment to consider this. All you can eat crab cakes! Wow!

LPK also does catering. So if you want to go with these home-style favorites at your next event, they can get it done for you. The buffet also has two soups and a dessert or two. Bread Pudding is a staple as is Gumbo on the soup side. With the lunch buffet checking in at around $10 per person, you might leave stuffed but you won't leave broke.