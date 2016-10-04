Murder investigation at Covington area motel

ST. TAMMANY PARISH (WGNO) – The  St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death outside of Covington.

Deputies were called Tuesday morning to the Green Springs Motel.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office identifies the victim as 32-year-old Brandon L. Washington of Covington.  The coroner says Washington was shot to death.

The Sheriff’s Department has not released any other information about the crime at this time.

