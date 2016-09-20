NOLA Marketplace Expo – August 2019

NOLA MARKETPLACE EXPO 2019
August 10, 2019 at Lakeside Shopping Center 10AM – 4PM
The Expo features many local area and NOLA Marketplace businesses.
Shop Local with NOLA Marketplace!
Are you interested in securing a table for your business or service in our NOLA Marketplace Expo? Contact us by filling out the form below. We’ll get back to you with more details.
You can get your business in front of hundreds of shoppers on a busy summer Saturday at Lakeside Shopping Center!
Send us some brief information and we’ll contact you with details and pricing information. (Some categories excluded and other conditions may apply).
Last year’s NOLA Expo included:
- US Stone Outlet (Presenting Sponsor of the NOLA Marketplace Expo)
- AAA
- Allstate Insurance Agent Katie Hymel
- Athena Real Estate
- Bath Fitter
- Believer’s Evangelistic Ministry
- Bella Brazilian Wax
- Brain Core Therapy
- Calming Effects Therapeutic Massage
- Central Bark Doggy Day Care
- Connie the Title Lady
- Crescent City Hearing
- Crescent School of Gaming and Bartending
- Dan Burghardt Insurance
- Dignity Memorial
- Dogtopia
- Healthy Blue Louisiana
- Jefferson Feed
- Minuteman Express
- Mushin Training Center
- New York Life
- NOLA Baby Expo
- +1 Gaming
- Restore Pros Remediation Services
- Saintly Skin
- School of Rock
- Unitech Training Academy
- US Army
- Wellness Water
- Xplore Federal Credit Union
(Participant list subject to change without notice)
Pictures from our previous NOLA Expos: