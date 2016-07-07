× Drake writes emotional letter after Alton Sterling shooting ‘It’s impossible to ignore’

TV and rap star Drake posted an emotional letter on Instagram Wednesday in response to the officer-involved shooting of Alton Sterling outside a Baton Rouge convenience store.

The 37-year-old black father was shot and killed by officers just after midnight Tuesday. Videos of the shooting have surfaced on social media sparking national outrage and prompting celebrities like Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, and Bernie Sanders to comment on Twitter.

Drake took it a step further and posted a moving response on Instagram.

“I am grateful to be able to call America my second home. Last night when I saw the video of Alton Sterling being killed it left me feeling dishearten, emotional and truly scared. I woke up this morning with a strong need to say something. It’s impossible to ignore that the relationship between black and brown communities and law enforcement remains as strained as it was decades ago. No one begins their life as a hashtag. Yet the trend of being reduced to one continues. This is real and I’m concerned. Concerned for the safety of my family, my friends and any human being that could fall victim to this pattern. I do not know the answer but I believe things can change for the better. Open and honest dialogue is the first step. My thoughts and prayers are with the Sterling family that has lost someone to this cycle of violence. Be safe out there. More life.”

So far, Drake’s post has 296 likes and has received 6,128 comments.