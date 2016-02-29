Great tails at Woofstock 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) -- You knew it was going to be a big day before you stepped foot inside the Castine Center in Mandeville's Pelican Park. Hundreds of people were lined up along with their pets to receive low-cost veterinary care at Woofstock 2016.

Woofstock not only has the low-cost veterinary care, it also provides all kinds of pet costume contests, pet-related businesses displays, and other exhibits and entertainment.

WGNO's Curt Sprang helped emcee and judge the event. Check out the gallery below to see many of the day's highlights.

The Saint Tammany Humane Society organized the event every year. Along with raising an estimated $50,000 for the shelter, Woofstock 2016 also provided new homes for more than 60 animals.

