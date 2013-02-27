Washington Parish Deputies Round Up Accused Bad Dads And Moms

Washington Parish deputies say they rounded-up 63 people Tuesday who were behind on their child support payments.

In all, deputies say the moms and dads owed about $1.3 million in unpaid child support.

Beginning at about 4:00am, deputies and police from area agencies fanned out to begin searching for the suspects.

Once arrested, they were told what payment arrangements had to be made before being eligible for release.

The sheriff’s office says the people owed $1,300 on the low end and as much as $92,000.