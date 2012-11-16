Fritz and Hans Mercedes-Benz Service

Established in 1989, Fritz and Hans is an independent Mercedes Repair shop. We are proud to provide the level of personalized service and value you can only expect from a family-owned and operated business. We love serving our Greater New Orleans areas customers.

SPECIALIZING IN MERCEDES REPAIR FOR OVER 30 YEARS! Fritz and Hans provides Fast, Reliable, Affordable Service for all Mercedes-Benz Vehicles.

Maintenance We perform routine service and maintenance. No problem is too big or small for Fritz and Hans.