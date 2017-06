× Woman’s body found in river near Poland Street Wharf

NEW ORLEANS – The body of an unidentified woman was found floating in the Mississippi River near the Poland Street Wharf this morning.

The woman’s body washed up near the pier just before 10 a.m., according to the NOPD.

Michelle Gannon from the Harbor Police said they believe the woman jumped from the Crescent City Connection recently, but could not give a specific timeframe.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.