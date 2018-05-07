× Tony Bennett coming to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Nineteen-time Grammy Award-winning musician Tony Bennett is coming to New Orleans.

Bennett, 91, will play at the Saenger Theatre Aug. 25. Special guest Antonia Bennett, his daughter, will open the show.

Best known for hits like “Steppin’ Out With My Baby” and “I Left My Heart In San Francisco,” Bennett celebrated his 90th birthday in August 2016. In 2014, he released a jazz album with Lady Gaga. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Album charts, making Bennett the oldest musical artist, at the age of 88, to have an album top the Billboard 200 and to win the Grammy Award in the Best Traditional Pop Album category.

Tickets for Tony Bennett will go on sale Friday, May 11th at 10am at the Saenger Theatre Box Office, ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. The box office, located at 1111 Canal St., is open Monday through Friday 10am to 5pm. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.