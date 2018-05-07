× Mayor’s Inaugural Ball boasts quite the celebration

NEW ORLEANS — Mardi Gras World was packed with people celebrating New Orleans first female mayor Monday night.

The crowd was dressed in their finest at the Mayor’s Inaugural Ball, welcoming LaToya Cantrell into her new position.

Supporters say there’s no better way to honor the city’s Tricentennial.

“What a way to celebrate, what a way to honor New Orleans and honor the folks of New Orleans. She is a wonderful person, super sweet, smart dedicated and I love the fact that we’re rallying behind her,” says Cantrell supporter Dawn Collins.

“I’m just excited about what she’s going to do with the city and her moves and all the great things that are coming for the city of New Orleans and the people of New Orleans,” says Cantrell supporter Melissa Woods.

Monday is mayor Cantrell’s first official day in office.