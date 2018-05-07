Suspect on the run after attempted homicide threatens to shoot police officers

NEW ORLEANS – A man police believe shot a woman while she was lying in bed has threatened to shoot at police officers if they find him.

Thirty-one-year-old Steven Donald Grant shot the unidentified victim around 6 a.m. on May 7 after making repeated threats to kill the victim and himself, according to the NOPD.

The attempted murder is thought to have been domestic in nature.

Grant is considered armed and dangerous and has threatened to shoot at police officers and kill himself.

He was last seen in the 7000 block of Boston Street and is thought to be driving a newer model silver Nissan Altima with a temporary tag, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Steven Donald Grant is asked to contact the Seventh District Investigative Unit at (504) 658-6077.