Wexel is a 2-year-old beagle/hound mix. He is an inquisitive, affectionate, and social beyond measure young man who ended up under the care at the at the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter after his owner fell ill. He was originally adopted out by a rescue partner in Florida and shelter staff loved Wexel so much that we requested to keep him a New Orleans boy!

Wexel is social, adores children, dogs, cats, and would make an exceptional family companion! He has never met a stranger, but every one he comes across is a Wexel fan! He is an easygoing dog, walks beautifully on leash, and is attentive to his handler. He has handled the fray of shelter life like a dignified gentleman and simply trusts in the notion that life is a beautiful thing filled with opportunities despite his recent setback of homelessness.

This precious boy is a perfect 34 lbs and he is fully vetted, heartworm negative, and housebroken.

Wexel is everybody’s buddy, but is seeking that special person or family to call his own to embark on a lifetime of adventures, bonding, and endlessly shared joy.