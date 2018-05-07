Wexel is a 2-year-old beagle/hound mix. He is an inquisitive, affectionate, and social beyond measure young man who ended up under the care at the at the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter after his owner fell ill. He was originally adopted out by a rescue partner in Florida and shelter staff loved Wexel so much that we requested to keep him a New Orleans boy!
Wexel is social, adores children, dogs, cats, and would make an exceptional family companion! He has never met a stranger, but every one he comes across is a Wexel fan! He is an easygoing dog, walks beautifully on leash, and is attentive to his handler. He has handled the fray of shelter life like a dignified gentleman and simply trusts in the notion that life is a beautiful thing filled with opportunities despite his recent setback of homelessness.
This precious boy is a perfect 34 lbs and he is fully vetted, heartworm negative, and housebroken.
Wexel is everybody’s buddy, but is seeking that special person or family to call his own to embark on a lifetime of adventures, bonding, and endlessly shared joy.
Wexel is available to adopt at the West Bank Animal Shelter – 2701 Lapalco Blvd., Harvey, LA 70058. For more information call 504-349-5111 or email BBourgeois@jeffparish.net.
Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter – Westbank
Current on vaccinations, neutered, and microchipped. Tested for heartworms and will need to remain on monthly heartworm preventative to ensure he remains protected from deadly heartworm disease.
Adoption fee is $67.
Available for adoption, foster, or rescue at:
Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter – Westbank
2701 Lapalco Blvd; Harvey, LA 70058
504-349-5111
Email: bbourgeois@jeffparish.net
Adoption application can be downloaded here and emailed to bbourgeois@jeffparish.net
