Ozone Alert issued for New Orleans area on Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for most of the New Orleans metro area and South Shore for Tuesday until 7 p.m.. St. Tammany Parish is also included.

The forecast for Tuesday calls for a Code Orange, which means air quality could become unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory diseases such as asthma.

High pressure is taking over the northern Gulf Coast and will remain in place all week. This will cause sinking air from the atmosphere and calmer winds. This combined with the heat we’re going to see all week mean more air quality alerts will likely be issued throughout the week.

The parishes included in the alert are: Jefferson, Orleans, Lafourche, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, and Terrebonne Parishes.