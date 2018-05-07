‘Mitch Landrieu: Worst Mayor Ever’ banner spotted flying over Cantrell’s inauguration

NEW ORLEANS – One message flying high above this morning’s inaugural celebrations wasn’t focused on incoming Mayor LaToya Cantrell, but on outgoing Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

“Mitch Landrieu: Worst Mayor Ever” read the sign, which was towed by a single-engine airplane flying over the Mahalia Jackson Theater.

Similar messages have been spotted over New Orleans recently as Landrieu winds down his final term, most recently over the Fair Grounds during Jazz Fest.

Landrieu drew heavy and sustained criticism after he spearheaded the process of removing four Confederate-era statues across New Orleans, a decision backed by the New Orleans City Council.

Cantrell becomes the first female mayor of New Orleans in the city’s 300 year history.