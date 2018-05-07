× Inaugural ball interrupted by barge striking riverfront

NEW ORLEANS – As guests were arriving for Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s inaugural ball at Mardi Gras World tonight, the festivities were briefly interrupted by an out of control barge slamming into the riverfront.

NOFD Chief Timothy McConnell said a tug carrying several barges crashed into the wharf near the buildings and float dens that form the extensive Mardi Gras World complex.

McConnell says the collision happened just after 6 p.m., damaging a large section of the wharf, which will be closed until it can be secured.

McConnell said the ball will go on as planned. No one was injured.