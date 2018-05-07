Hats on. Hats off. The art and the artists of New Orleans Jazz Fest 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Jazz Fest 2018 was a stage for artists.

Artists like Sting, Aerosmith, Jack White, Beck, Lionel Richie, Anita Baker, Sheryl Crow, Cage the Elephant, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Revivalists, Steve Miller Band and Smokey Robinson.

Also Juanes, Aaron Neville, Lyle Lovett and His Large Band and more filled the Fest.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says not all the artists were on stage.

Many of them were around the festival grounds showing the art they create.

One of them is Christina Pappion.

Christina Pappion is a New Orleans artist.

She paints in her studio and gallery.

And Christina Pappion paints on location. She's what she calls an event painter.

She's been a fan of Jazz Fest since she was a kid. In fact, Christina Pappion has a collection of the Jazz Fest passes her Dad used over the many years and now decades of coming out to Jazz Fest with his daughter.

Now she's here as a fan and as an artist.

At her booth near the Congo Square Stage, Christina Pappion has the art inspired by Jazz Fest and by the musicians of Jazz Fest.

She's painted Fats Domino and other stars of the Fest.

She even painted a tribute to New Orleans tricentennial celebration.

Around the corner from Christina Pappion is Ella Isaac who's been coming to Jazz Fest for 21 years.

She comes from Philadelphia. That's where she creates and makes the hats she sells at Jazz Fest and a dozen other festivals around America.

Ella Issac calls herself LIPS.

It's an acronym for LIving in Perfect Style, LIPS, the name of her hat making business.

Fans of hers follow Ella Isaac around the country and count on running into her at least once a year to update their collection of her hats.