Big Freedia wants to pay your rent

NEW ORLEANS — Bounce icon Big Freedia is celebrating her latest single with a contest: The Queen Diva wants to pay your rent.
The bounce artist and reality TV star announced on her Instagram that if you post a video of your best dance to the song, “Rent,” with the hashtag #FreediaPayMyRent, she’ll pick the best one and do just that. She’ll pay your rent.
“Let’s see what you got,” she says.
‼️CONTEST‼️ Twerk, don’t work!! I’m going to Pay Your Rent!! Post a video of yourself dancing to my new single “Rent” with the tag #FreediaPayMyRent to enter to have your rent paid by Me!! I’m going to be posting your videos to my IG Story.. Let’s see what you got 💯❤️ #youalreadyknow #bigfreedia #dance #rent #bounce #twerk #niceforwhat #challenge .. BY ENTERING YOU AGREE TO THE OFFICIAL RULES FOUND IN BIG FREEDIA’S BIO