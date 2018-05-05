New life for Pelicans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- The Pelicans executed their game plan to perfection Friday night, pushing the pace, making threes, and getting contributions from the entire team-- including a playoff career-high 18 points from Ian Clark.

“I think it was more of a team effort," Clark said. "I’m not looking at it as individual success. Obviously, it’s good to come out and make shots, but I wanted to do whatever was necessary for the team and we came out and kind of showed what we can do, especially on our own floor."

"He's one of those guys that's very calming in the huddle," said Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry. "He's a great locker room guy and like I said, I just think he's a good pro. Obviously he gets his confidence when he's out there and shoots the ball extremely well."

“That was the message: We can’t lose this game," said Anthony Davis, who finished with a game-high 33 points and 18 rebounds. "It’s always tough to come back from 0-3. Our mindset is to go out there, play, and do what we’re supposed to do from all the game planning. Whatever results happen, happen. We followed the game plan to a T tonight. We were able to come out with the win. Guys made shots, so it’s a lot easier to play and try to win. When guys are making shots and we’re getting to the line, we’re able to dictate the pace. I think we did that tonight.”

"We feel we're a great team," said Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo. "I told these guys before the game started, we really respond well when our backs are against the wall. We have all year. I love our fight in this group and we believe in each other. So regardless of what people say or what the writers have reported, we're going to continue to fight each game and we're going to play for each other."

Another note from the game not to be overlooked, is that Playoff Rondo finished with 21 assists, while the entire Warriors team had just 22.

"You can't get assists without your teammates," Rondo said. "They made shots tonight. Guys moved well without the ball and like I told him, it starts with defense. If we get stops and get out in transition, mismatches in transition, guys are going to their spots and I just try to find them."

The Warriors lead the series (2-1), with game 4 tipping-off Sunday at 2:30 p.m.