Metairie towtruck driver ‘Big Lee’ Martin shot and killed outside his Bonnabel Boulevard home

METAIRIE, La. -- A Metairie towtruck driver with a a history of run-ins with the law was shot and killed Saturday at his Bonnabel Boulevard home.

Lee "Big Lee" Martin, a 53-year-old LSU fanatic who has decked out his business and home on Bonnabel Boulevard with the school’s trademark purple and gold, was shot by his neighbor after 10:30 a.m. outside his home in the 600 block of Bonnabel.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto gave an update at the scene and said Martin and his neighbor had been feuding for a long time. Video shows that Martin sprayed the neighbor's truck with a water hose as he was backing out of his driveway. When the neighbor rolled down the window, Martin reportedly sprayed water inside the truck. That's when the neighbor fired one shot at close range, killing Martin, according to the sheriff's office.

The neighbor had not been identified as of mid-day Saturday.