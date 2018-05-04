Steven Tyler joins Bourbon Street band on stage for ‘Walk this Way’

NEW ORLEANS – When classic rockers Aerosmith take the stage tomorrow at Jazz Fest, the crowd is sure to go wild.

But maybe not quite as wild as the crowd at a Bourbon Street bar did when lead singer Steven Tyler hopped up on stage last night.

Tyler was walking down Bourbon on May 3 when he heard a band inside the Famous Door start to play “Walk This Way,” according to TMZ.

The band’s guitarist ran outside and invited Tyler up on stage.

Not one to miss out on a party, Tyler sauntered in, hopped up on stage, and started singing, according to TMZ.

Aerosmith will close out the Acura Stage at Jazz Fest on May 5.