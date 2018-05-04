Residents evacuated, I-10 shut down for hours after chemical plant explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUSON, LA - An explosion at a chemical plant near Lafayette yesterday closed Interstate 10 and sparked an evacuation.

Thick plumes of black smoke were sent billowing over I-10 from the FlowChem plant, which is located directly next to the highway, after an explosion just after 4 p.m. on May 3.

Residents within a one mile radius were evacuated after a massive fireball erupted into the sky as containers holding highly flammable chemicals found in gasoline exploded.

Louisiana State Police Troopers responded to the scene and quickly halted traffic in both directions.

Traffic was rerouted around the scene of the explosion for the rest of the day, and all lanes were not reopened until 2 a.m. on May 4, according to the LSP.

No injuries have been reported.