Police: Suspect in custody after shooting spree in Mobile, Baldwin counties

BAY MINETTE, AL — A 53-year-old man is in custody in Baldwin County after a shooting spree Friday morning in Mobile and Baldwin counties, according to authorities.

David Harold Stokes was arrested on multiple charges.

The Bay Minette Police Department in Baldwin County says the investigation is ongoing and also involves the Satsuma Police Department in Mobile County, as well as the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Satsuma Police Chief Shane Stringer told FOX10 News that Stokes stole a vehicle and shot at several buildings early Friday in Satsuma. Stokes then traveled to Baldwin County via I-65, he said.

Stringer said Stokes shot at two more occupied vehicles on Interstate 65 in Baldwin County — including a car with college students inside and also an 18-wheeler.

No injuries have been reported in these incidents, police said.

Stringer said police in Satsuma initially encountered Stokes the prior day. On Thursday, the police chief said, officers found Stokes inside a vehicle on Elvira Avenue and complaining about chest pains. They called an ambulance and while Stokes was being transported to a local hospital he assaulted a medic and jumped out of the ambulance before disappearing on foot into a wooded area, Stringer said.

It was Friday morning when Stokes next surfaced and began his shooting spree that took him from Satsuma to Bay Minette, Stringer said.

The Bay Minette Police Department received a call from a motorist stating a white male pointed a firearm at his family while they were at the Marathon Gas Station on Highway 287 at I-65. The suspect, later identified as Stokes, proceeded south on Highway 287 to Bay Minette, police say.

The victims followed the suspect while staying on the line with Bay Minette Police Dispatch.

Bay Minette officers made contact with Stokes near Highway 59 and Highway 287 and conducted a traffic stop on the 2009 Chevrolet Suburban he was driving. During the traffic stop, police say, Stokes refused to obey the commands of officers.

They say officers engaged in a brief physical confrontation with Stokes before he was taken into custody.

Stokes was found to be armed with a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol at the time of his arrest, according to police.

They say the weapon had previously been reported as stolen.

During the investigation, officers also determined that the vehicle Stokes was driving had been stolen by force in Satsuma earlier.

Stokes was arrested by BMPD officers and on charges of receiving stolen property in the first degree, receiving stolen property in the second degree, receiving stolen property in the fourth degree, resisting arrest and possession of a pistol by a violent felon.

Stringer said additional charges likely will include several counts of attempted murder and firing into an occupied vehicle.

Stokes was currently being held in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction on a no bond.

Stokes has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2000, according to authorities.