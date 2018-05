Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire at a building under renovation in Central City this morning.

The first reports of a fire near the intersection of Freret and First Streets went out around 7:45 a.m.

NOFD units were soon on the scene, and the blaze was soon contained.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to NOPD officials.