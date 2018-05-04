Louisiana Lemonade Day supports young entrepreneurs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Louisiana Lemonade Day is Saturday, May 5.

It's a free statewide program that teaches kids how to start and operate a business.

Children are given the support and materials they need to run their own lemonade stand.

One of those children is Kennedy Brown. She's the owner of 504 Lemon Heads, and you can find her lemonade stand at the Walgreens on Barataria Boulevard in Marrero from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Raising Cane's started Lemonade Day Louisiana eight years ago and partnered with John Georges to grow the program every year.

"It's become very very dear to our heart as a brand and a company. Eight years in, we have about 100,000 kids that have been impacted by this, learning vital entrepreneurial skills as they go," said Craig Smith with Raising Cane's.

Learn more here.