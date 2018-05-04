Jazz Fest: Congo Square celebrates the African Diaspora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival is filled with incredible music and the yummy foods, but it also spotlights important cultures.

That's why we decided to take a closer look at Congo Square.

From jewelry, to works of art, the African marketplace is a unique replica of a true marketplace experience you might encounter throughout the African Diaspora.

"It's a place where African culture is more a part of the everyday life more so than it is in any African community, in the rest of north america," says crafts vendor,

Bilal Sunni-Ali.

Art vendors supply mixed-media paintings which express the feeling and essence of New Orleans.

"What I love about New Olreans is how young people are able to express their talent and make a side job living at the same time, and it just makes you feel good," say artist Andre Guichard.

There is even a tent that shows festival goers how to carve drums.

I personally wanted to learn how to play, and drum carver, Mark Vaughn, was happy to oblige.

"All people have a culture and it's so important that we all need to share our culture, because the more we can amplify our similarities and the less we can focus on our differences, I think the better we will be," says Vaughn.

So, keep your eyes open at jazz fest and you might just get to experience a new culture and a new hobby that you love.