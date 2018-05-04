Hollywood South News with Jabari: Cool Cooperative raising money on Give NOLA Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The Cool Cooperative is an organization that's geared towards teaching film and tv to local teens was out for Give NOLA Day this week. The organization was raising money to help the program buy better equipment so that they can further the student's education in the film and TV industry.

Filming in New Orleans

If you drove pass Loyola this week on Saint Charles you probably saw this production crew. The name of the production is Blattodea and it's a horror film about cockroaches. which is probably why it's being filmed in New Orleans. The film stars Fifty Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson.