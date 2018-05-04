Disney On Ice “Dare to Dream” comes to New Orleans this weekend!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- Gather up the kids for this one because "Disney on Ice" is here in New Orleans this weekend. Disney on Ice: Dare to Dream is at the UNO Lakefront Arena until Sunday and our very own Adam Bowles got a behind the scenes look at the Disney magic.

"There are typically between 7 to 12 performances a week and it`s a lot of fun and every show is a new opportunity and it`s a new audience," John Stewart says.

John plays "Kristoff" in the show and has been skating for 15 years and has been with the show or 2, which adds up to be a lot of performances throughout the year, but for him its all worth it.

"Even though it may be the third time we done it in a city or the sixth time it`s the first time the audience has seen that and you can see it in the kids eyes and you kind of feed off that energy so it`s a lot of fun," Stewart says.

Adding to that energy is a new Disney face that will be part of the heroines of the show for the first time ever and you may know her!

"This is the first time that we have Moana on a Disney on Ice show so that's been really cool for us to be the first with that," Stewart says.