Brennan’s Butcher for a Day

Posted 6:40 AM, May 4, 2018, by

Butcher for a Day

“Gain access to the most influential butcher in the world when Dickie Brennan & Co. invites Dario Cecchini into the kitchen for a series of events celebrating Italian culture and cuisine.  At Dickie Brennan Steakhouse guests will see Dario deomonstrate his skills preparing a side of Louisiana beef and swine for the following event, a Butcher’s Dinner at Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse.  Not for the faint of heart, this close-up view of a master butcher at work is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Only 100 tickets available, so buy now to see this master at work.

  • Tuesday, May 8, 2018
  • 10:00am – 12:00pm
  • Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse
    • 716 Iberville St.,
    • New Orleans, LA 70130
  • Tickets
    • $100 ($107.19 with fees)

Click here for more information about Butcher for a Day.

Click here to purchase tickets for Butcher for a Day.

Click here for more information about Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse.

*********

 