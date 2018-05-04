Brennan’s Butcher for a Day
“Gain access to the most influential butcher in the world when Dickie Brennan & Co. invites Dario Cecchini into the kitchen for a series of events celebrating Italian culture and cuisine. At Dickie Brennan Steakhouse guests will see Dario deomonstrate his skills preparing a side of Louisiana beef and swine for the following event, a Butcher’s Dinner at Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse. Not for the faint of heart, this close-up view of a master butcher at work is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Only 100 tickets available, so buy now to see this master at work.
- Tuesday, May 8, 2018
- 10:00am – 12:00pm
- Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse
- 716 Iberville St.,
- New Orleans, LA 70130
- Tickets
- $100 ($107.19 with fees)
