BATON ROUGE, La - And the winner is, Louisiana!

Of course it's Louisiana.

How could it not be Louisiana?

Louisiana has what no other state seems to have.

The official state socks of the Louisiana. They've been officially declared "official" by Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

The Lt. Governor has declared official the socks made by New Orleans designer Randy Gervais.

Randy is 19. He started designing socks when he was 17 and still in high school.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood travels to Baton Rouge to find out just how socks get to be official.

You can buy a pair of these socks. Just click right here.

And in case you're curious, here's some other official Louisiana state stuff:

State Flower - Magnolia

State Dance - Square Dance

State Fruit and State Snack - Louisiana Strawberry

State Song - Give Me Louisiana

State Butterfly - European Honey Bee

State Dog - Catahoula Leopard Dog

State Reptile - American Alligator

State Fish - White Crappie

State Bird- Brown Pelican

State Crustacean - Louisiana Crawfish

State Boat - Pirogue

State Colors - Blue, Gold and White

State Cuisine - Gumbo

State Doughnut - Beignet

State Drink - Milk

State Fossil - Petrified Palmwood

State Gemstone - Cabochon Cut Oyster Shell

State Insect - Honeybee

State Jellies - Mahaw and Louisiana Sugar Cane Jelly

State Mammal - Louisiana Black Bear

State Meat Pie - Natchitoches Meat Pie

State Mineral - Agate

State Motto - Union, Justice and Confidence

State Musical Instrument - Cajun Accordian

State Nickname - The Pelican State

State Symbol - Flear-de-lis

State Tree - Balk Cypress

State Vegetable - Sweet Potato

State Wildflower - Iris

State Vegetable Plant - Creole Tomato