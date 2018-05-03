BATON ROUGE, La - And the winner is, Louisiana!
Of course it's Louisiana.
How could it not be Louisiana?
Louisiana has what no other state seems to have.
The official state socks of the Louisiana. They've been officially declared "official" by Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.
The Lt. Governor has declared official the socks made by New Orleans designer Randy Gervais.
Randy is 19. He started designing socks when he was 17 and still in high school.
And in case you're curious, here's some other official Louisiana state stuff:
State Flower - Magnolia
State Dance - Square Dance
State Fruit and State Snack - Louisiana Strawberry
State Song - Give Me Louisiana
State Butterfly - European Honey Bee
State Dog - Catahoula Leopard Dog
State Reptile - American Alligator
State Fish - White Crappie
State Bird- Brown Pelican
State Crustacean - Louisiana Crawfish
State Boat - Pirogue
State Colors - Blue, Gold and White
State Cuisine - Gumbo
State Doughnut - Beignet
State Drink - Milk
State Fossil - Petrified Palmwood
State Gemstone - Cabochon Cut Oyster Shell
State Insect - Honeybee
State Jellies - Mahaw and Louisiana Sugar Cane Jelly
State Mammal - Louisiana Black Bear
State Meat Pie - Natchitoches Meat Pie
State Mineral - Agate
State Motto - Union, Justice and Confidence
State Musical Instrument - Cajun Accordian
State Nickname - The Pelican State
State Symbol - Flear-de-lis
State Tree - Balk Cypress
State Vegetable - Sweet Potato
State Wildflower - Iris
State Vegetable Plant - Creole Tomato