× Travis Boys denied new trial, sentenced to life in prison for killing NOPD officer

NEW ORLEANS — Travis Boys, the man convicted of shooting and killing NOPD officer Daryle Holloway in 2015, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

A jury convicted Boys of first-degree murder in March, but questions over his mental competency have come up multiple times since Boys’ arrest. He was declared competent to stand trial, but later had to have another competency hearing in October 2017 after he smeared feces on his face and started eating it in court.

His lawyer requested a new trial before his sentencing Thursday, but the judge denied the request.

Boys managed to smuggle a gun into Officer Holloway’s patrol car in June 2015 after he was arrested for shooting at his wife. He shot Holloway through a port in the divider of Holloway’s police car.

A former NOPD officer, Wardell Johnson, pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and malfeasance in office in connection with Holloway’s death. Johnson was charged for failing to find the .40-caliber gun that Boys had hidden, and for throwing a box of bullets into a canal instead of turning them in as evidence. He later lied to investigators.

Boys’ attorneys have said they intend to appeal his life sentence.