NEW ORLEANS -- The House of Blues was kickin' Thursday night for the 6th annual Shorty Fest.

It's part of the Trombone Shorty Foundation's annual benefit concert featuring a lineup of jazz, blues, funk, rock and soul artists.

Featured guests included Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, Tank and the Bangas and especially the Trombone Shorty Academy.

Shorty Fest is the largest fundraiser of the year for the foundation and strives to develop the musical talent of underserved New Orleans youth.