× Take nice sunset photos? You could win 10 grand!

NEW ORLEANS – How does this sound: Paid travel all across the U.S. for one month, as you take pictures of beautiful sunsets and sunrises– and take home $10-thousand dollars!

The “Days Inn” hotel chain, a division of Wyndham Hotel Group, is advertising for a “creative amateur photographer” who has a month of free time this summer and “a passion for adventure.”

Days Inn calls it a “sun-ternship.” Applicants must email their “favorite original outdoor photo” and a 100-word essay on why they’d be “the best person for the job.” The winner will spend one month “snapping photos in America’s sunniest cities– from sunrise yoga in San Diego to a sunset sail in Miami.”

In addition to the $10-thousand dollars, the winner will also have the honor of seeing his or her photographs on the Days Inn website, social media, “and walls at select Days Inn hotels in the U.S.”

Still not interested? How about getting to go to the top of Wyndham’s reward program, “Diamond status,” plus “a glowing recommendation” from Barry Goldstein, Wyndham Hotel Group’s executive vice president when your “sunternship” is over?

The deadline is May 20. Details and rules here: https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/days-inn/hotel-deals/suntern?ICID=IN%3ADI%3A20180430%3AHSPC1%3ASUNTERN