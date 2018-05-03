× Sun Country Airlines to start new service between New Orleans and Minneapolis

New Orleans – Sun Country Airlines says it plans to start flying between New Orleans (MSY) and Minneapolis (MSP) later this year.

The seasonal non-stop flights will be offered between September 6 and December 16. Schedules can be found on the airline’s website.

Sun Country is offering introductory fares for as low as $89 one-way.

The Minnesota-based airline flies to more than 40 destinations across the U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica, and the Caribbean.